J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 92,392 shares.The stock last traded at $154.11 and had previously closed at $153.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

