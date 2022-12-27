Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS IYT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,607 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

