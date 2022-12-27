Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 172,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

