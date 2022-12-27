Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $17.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

