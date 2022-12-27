Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

