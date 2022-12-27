Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. 47,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,328. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

