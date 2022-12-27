Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 604 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 155,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

FXY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,319. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $82.58.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

