Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 9,988 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,985. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%.

