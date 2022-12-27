Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 5,084 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.50. 24,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,434. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.