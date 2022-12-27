Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $113.17 million and $127,720.33 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00228082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54437133 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $121,660.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

