JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 11,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 792,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam grew its stake in JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.