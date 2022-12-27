JUNO (JUNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $300,560.06

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. JUNO has a market cap of $77.90 million and approximately $300,560.06 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00007106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,744,003 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

