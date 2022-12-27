Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

Kamada stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

