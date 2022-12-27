Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $247.26 million and $5.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008018 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 360,758,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,753,356 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

