KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 3.9% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.64. 149,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,134,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
