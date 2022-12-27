KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 3.9% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.64. 149,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,134,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of KE

About KE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after buying an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KE by 12.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,643 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in KE by 360.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.