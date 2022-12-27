KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,728 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.