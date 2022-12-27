KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 20,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

