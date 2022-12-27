KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 20,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

