Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.52

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 83671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €31.00 ($32.98) to €34.00 ($36.17) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

