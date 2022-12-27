KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 1.2%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 250,964 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.