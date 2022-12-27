LCX Price Tops $0.0326 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $142,482.78 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LCX

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

