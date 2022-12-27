Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

NYSE LII traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $243.35. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,046. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

