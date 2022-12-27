Lennox International Inc. (LII) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.19. 565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,046. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.