Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.