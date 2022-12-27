Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LWAY. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock valued at $293,966. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

