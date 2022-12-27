Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

LIN traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $330.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,172. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.