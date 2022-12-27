Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $243,047.30 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $183.38 million and $243,047.30 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006123 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,369,311 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

