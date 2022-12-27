Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Tops $2.27 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $83.57 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,266,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,221,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00302298 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $137.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
