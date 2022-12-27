Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.29 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $44.29 million and $773,001.77 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.03 or 0.05173186 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00498797 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.10 or 0.29553995 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

