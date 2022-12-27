LUKSO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.37 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00037602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $94.37 million and $1.18 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.05211032 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00498647 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.01 or 0.29545088 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
