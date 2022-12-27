Lyft Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 119,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,732 call options.
Lyft Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 219,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,865,955. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus lowered their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Northcoast Research cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
