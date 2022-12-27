MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $112.58 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,147,255 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

