Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

