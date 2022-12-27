MagnetGold (MTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163.99 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and $3,686.68 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

