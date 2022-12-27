Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $43,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,593,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

