Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 7,459,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

