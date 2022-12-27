Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,282 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

