Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.09. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

