Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,081 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 12,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,012. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

