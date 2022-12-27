Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $721.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $739.69 and its 200-day moving average is $670.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

