Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

