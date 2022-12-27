Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,732 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 89,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,153. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

