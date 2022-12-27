Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 50,032 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,032 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

