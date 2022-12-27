Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 118,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,337,563 shares.The stock last traded at $78.66 and had previously closed at $78.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

