MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,496.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,128. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

