Medical Facilities Co. (MFCSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 16th

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Medical Facilities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
About Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.
