Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 264,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.