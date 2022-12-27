Metadium Trading Down 24.5% This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $26.17 million and approximately $521,150.86 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.51 or 0.05248614 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00496365 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,950.63 or 0.29409857 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
