Moller Financial Services Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.2% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

