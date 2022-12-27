Moller Financial Services Sells 2,796 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 7.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 73,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.