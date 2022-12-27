Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $10.26. Mondee shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mondee in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07.

Insider Activity at Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,725,345.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $338,278 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.